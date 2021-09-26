Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Cooler. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. The forecast calls…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.