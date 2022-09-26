Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.