This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
