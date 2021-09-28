 Skip to main content
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

