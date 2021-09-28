This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. The forecast calls…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Cooler. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degre…