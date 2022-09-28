For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
