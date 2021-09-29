For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. The forecast calls…
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. It look…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mainly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks li…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degre…