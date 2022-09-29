Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
