Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast.