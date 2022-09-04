Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.