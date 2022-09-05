Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.