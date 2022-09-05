For the drive home in Dothan: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
