This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
