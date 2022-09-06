 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

