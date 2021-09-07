 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert