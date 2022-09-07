This evening in Dothan: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
