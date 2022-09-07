Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.