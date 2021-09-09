Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.