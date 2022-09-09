Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan are…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umb…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It's likely to rai…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It'…
For the drive home in Dothan: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…