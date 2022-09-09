 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

