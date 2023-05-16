TUESDAY

May 16, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me Netflix

From director Ursula Macfarlane (Untouchable) and producer Alexandra Lacey comes this unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan — better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole's dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, this documentary reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blond bombshell hardly anyone really knew.

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Prime Video

Following her rise on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, comedian Zarna Garg stars in her first stand-up special. As an unapologetic Indian immigrant mom, Garg has plenty to joke about, and the punchlines come fast and furious.

9-1-1: Lone Star FOX, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star concludes with two episodes. In "Best of Men," Owen (Rob Lowe) is conflicted when his brother, Robert (guest star Chad Lowe), asks for help. Then in "In Sickness and in Health," tragedy strikes while T.K. and Carlos (Ronen Rubenstein and Rafael L. Silva) prepare for their wedding day. FOX has picked up the series for Season 5.

NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Finals: Game 1 ESPN, 8 p.m. Live

The best in the West tip off the best-of-seven-game conference championship series tonight on ESPN.

Renovation 911 HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Broken Lines and Baseball Hail," a cracked toilet floods a family's home while they're on vacation, and now emergency restoration experts and sisters Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan look to restore and remodel their kitchen, bathroom and nursery. Also, Lindsey becomes a client of her own after a hailstorm wreaks havoc on her house.

The Wall NBC, 8 p.m.

Veteran Travis Mills and his wife, Kelsey, from Manchester, Maine, compete on the wall. Will they take a risk or play it safe?

American Masters PBS, 8 p.m.

In "Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV," see the world through the eyes of Nam June Paik, the father of video art and coiner of the term "electronic superhighway." Experience the acclaimed artist's creative evolution, as Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun reads from Paik's own writings.

Weakest Link NBC, 9 p.m.

A team of eight strangers, including a doctor, an accountant and an exotic dancer, battle it out to stay in the game and take home a major cash prize.