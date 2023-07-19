Specifically, in this age of political correctness, class-action lawsuits and insensitive words, deeds and names, sports teams have or are pondering name changes.

In June, a group of alleged medical professionals launched a movement to force a name change for the Macon Bacon; complainers maintain bacon is not healthy and shouldn’t be celebrated in any way.

So far, there are some Minor League Baseball teams which haven’t caved under real/perceived pressure like what happened in Cleveland, whose Indians are now Guardians.

Here’s a partial list of team names weathering the storm, starting with the Montgomery Biscuits, a name possibly threatened by the Unified Cornbread Collective headquartered in East Rubber Boot, Georgia.

Then there’s the Rocket City Trash Pandas near Huntsville and Birmingham’s Barons whose inclusion on this list is due to location in Alabama, not a clever name.

Elsewhere in the South, there are the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Biloxi’s Shuckers, Charleston Dirty Birds, Carolina Mudcats, Daytona Tortugas, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Hickory Crawfish, Jupiter Hammerheads, Lexington Counter Clocks, Richmond Flying Squirrels ,and Sugar Land’s Space Cowboys.

Not to be outdone, there are the Akron Rubber Ducks, Amarillo Sod Poodles, Bakersfield Train Robbers, Beloit Sky Carp, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Chicago Dogs, Dodgers Bautista (Dominican Republic), Glendale Desert Dogs, Grand Junction Jackalopes, Hartford Yard Goats, Idaho Chukers, Lansing Lugnuts, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Albuquerque Isotopes, Milwaukee Milkmen, Peoria Javelinas, Sioux Falls Canaries, Tupper Lake Riverpigs, Visalia Rawhide, Westside Woolly Mammals, Wilmington Blue Rocks, and the Modesto Nuts.

Hopefully, the Chattanooga Lookouts won’t even consider changing names or logos; their two-eyed caps are a must for baseball wardrobes.

Nearby, in the old Alabama-Florida-Georgia League (which operated under various names) and the Alabama State League were the Enterprise Browns (1936) and Boll Weevils, which moved to Graceville, Florida, July 5, 1952, and became the Oilers in the then-smallest town with a professional baseball team in it.

Other teams in the league at some point were the Abbeville Red Sox and Andalusia Reds, Rams, Arrows, Dodgers, and Andalusia-Opp Indians.

Other teams were the Columbus (Georgia) Foxes, Crestview (Florida) Braves, Donalsonville (Georgia) Indians and Seminoles, and Dothan’s Boll Weevils, Browns, Rebels, Cardinals, and Phillies.

Then there were the Eufaula Millers, Evergreen Greenies, Fort Walton Beach Jets, Greenville Lions and Pirates, Headland Dixie Runners, Montgomery Rebels, Ozark Cardinals, Eagles, and Dodgers, Panama City Papermakers, Pelicans, and Fliers, Pensacola Dons, Angels, and Senators,Selma Cloverleafs, Tallahassee Citizens, Tallassee Indians, Troy Dodgers, Tigers, and Trojans, and Union Springs Springers and Red Birds.

Others of that ilk included the Geneva Red Birds and Tuskegee Airmen.

Currently, the Austin Wierdos and Florence Y’alls hold favored House of Adams spots, along with the Highland Home Flying Squadron.

At the Major League level, if you’ve not been keeping up, some groups still want to force a name change for Atlanta’s Braves.

Playing as they’ve played surrounding the All-Star break, the league-leading Braves need some changes; outscoring opponents would be a good one.

The Braves ain’t the Savannah Bananas.