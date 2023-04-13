Weather was not a factor at Enterprise Country Club Wednesday.

“Pike Liberal Arts stole the show with an outstanding 304 total, as all four scores were in the 70s.” said Enterprise High School golf coach Rex Bynum. “Opp was a distant second at 324. It was a very good golf match today at ECC.”

Enterprise entered three teams in the one-day event.

“The Enterprise Blue team was third at 330,” Bynum said. “I put a ringer in the lineup today, as Jon Ed Steed was able to play and posted a match low score of 67! Jon Ed is a very skilled and competitive player, and he is also a fine young man. I am proud to be his coach.

“The Enterprise Gray team played well and was led by Jace Steed and Lucas Potter. The Enterprise White team was led by Cooper Robley and William Schleusner.

“Overall, it was a good day for Wildcat golf. The Gray team closed its season today. The Blues and Whites will finish next Thursday, April 20, with a match at Tartan Pines hosted by Dothan. Tee time is 10 a.m.”

Team and individual results from April 12th golf tournament at ECC:

- Pike Liberal Arts - 304. Braden Prestwood - 72, Jackson Cleveland - 75, Luke Sikes - 78 and Ford Hussey - 79.

- Opp - 324. Will Boyd - 75.

- Enterprise Blue - 330. Jon Ed Steed - 67 (Medalist), Parker Trawick - 79, Dylan Trull - 90, Colton Tuttle - 94 and JH Tindol - 95.

- Elba - 333. Jay Wilson - 70.

- Rehobeth - 348. Ayden Braddy - 81.

- Andalusia - 350. Brayden Harper - 79.

- Brantley - 353. Jon Bush - 79.

- Enterprise Gray - 356. Jace Steed - 80, Lucas Potter - 88, Grayson Barton - 92, Wyatt Little - 96 and Parker Gibbs - 96.

- Enterprise White - 362. Cooper Robley - 82, William Schleusner - 89, Harris Burg - 92, Christopher Rios - 99 and Neil Ferguson - 101.

- Dothan - 363. Alex Broadaway - 78.

- Eufaula - 380.

- Central-Phenix City - 453.