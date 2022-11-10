Wildcats traveling to Central Friday for Round 2 of the playoffs

“Just the facts, ma’am.”

For those among us who carefully pre-plan our movements to avoid unpleasant surprises, the four words in today’s opening have been scripted into both sets of TV’s “Dragnet” series, starring Jack Webb (“Joe Friday”), Los Angeles Police Dept. Badge 714.

Currently, back-to-back second series episodes air after “Highway Patrol” on MeTV beginning at 4:30 a.m. weekdays, launching many a first daily bathroom inspection in the House of Adams, where no beldam dwells.

Convenient.

But today’s words ain’t about TV programs/bathrooms but they do concern facts … about young Enterprise High School folks, and what they’ve faced and done about it.

A good starting place is with Brendan Donovan who, after a stellar 2015 Wildcat senior season, morphed into a University of South Alabama Jaguar.

Later, after signing with the St. Louis Organization, Donovan quickly rose through the minor leagues, playing with State College’s Spikes in the New York-Penn League, Peoria in the Class A Midwest League and AAA Memphis in 2019.

COVID-19 killed the 2020 minor league season, but Donovan missed nary a lick when his 2021 season started in Peoria, advanced to AA Springfield and then to Memphis for the rest of the season.

Last autumn, Donovan was invited to the Fall League by Glendale’s Desert Dogs and was added to the Cardinals 40-man roster.

After opening 2022 in Memphis, Donovan was promoted to the Major Leagues April 25, and immediately made his presence known, played every position except pitcher and catcher, and became the inaugural winner of the National League’s Gold Glove Utility Player Award.

Hmmm.

Something about being the first EHS’er to win an award brings to mind the 1963-64 Wildcat Marching Band, for whom “The Heart of St. Petersburg Award” was created after we participated in the Festival of States in Spring ’64.

Now then, about this 2022 EHS football team that’ll play Central High in Phenix City tonight, looking to win a second-round playoff game for the first time since the ’93 Cats beat Robert E. Lee, 21-14, in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.

Enterprise has had mixed results in games played on Veteran’s Day after starting with a bang by winning, 84-6, over Palmer College in 1921.

The then-Coffee County High School Cats beat Midland City in 1929, Greenville in ’32 and Hartford’s Bulldogs in ’37 but lost to those ’Dogs in ’38.

In ’49, Andalusia won; in ’55 the EHS Cats downed Charles Henderson; and won in ’60 in Greenville, likely the night stadium lights took 25 minutes to re-light after being shut down for a fire-twirling majorette.

EHS beat Carroll in ’66, Prattville in ’83s first playoff round but lost to Robert E. Lee in Round 2 in ’88.

In ’94, Central beat the Cats in the first round; in 2005, EHS lost at Davidson in Round 2; and in 2016, Enterprise lost a 27-23 heartbreaker at McGill-Toolen.

Tonight’s Veteran’s Day game can see the Cats right the ship and erase some bad memories in Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

This season, after losing three Region 2 games early, Enterprise has reeled off five consecutive region wins, with a team loaded with guys who’ve been physically outsized in most games but haven’t been out-hearted once!

That’s how Wildcats are.

These Cats, their Big Blue Band peeps and cheerleaders have notched their place in EHS history.

And that’s a fact, ma’am.

Enterprise fans can watch tonight’s game on NFHS.Network.com through the EHS website. There’s a fee for the broadcast which begins at 6:50 p.m. …