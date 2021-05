Updated! New Flooring, neutral fresh paint throughout, 7 month old HVAC and new ductwork, new stove, home office or 4th bedroom, a termite bond and so much more! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is truly move in ready. Very nice backyard, storage building and a utility room off the house. Fireplace in the family room just off the kitchen. It also has a nice size living room/dining. View More