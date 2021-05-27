3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $179,900

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home sits on a large and private lot with a huge detached garage/workshop is a must see. New vinyl plank floors run throughout the home with new carpet in the bedrooms. Gorgeous quartz countertops and back splash is featured in the kitchen with new S/S appliances. Home also has separate formal dining room, office and a huge bonus room that could serve as a 4th bedroom. New A/C and Hot water heater. You don't want to miss out on this one. View More