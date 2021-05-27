3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $190,000

This home is incredible! You will love it! This 3/2 one story home is a must see!! Beautiful hardwood floors with carpet in the bedrooms. The entire house has been repainted in gray with white trim. The kitchen has beautiful stained cabinets. All appliances remain and SS. Open floor plan where you can see everything and lots of windows. Split bedrooms with hall bathroom. The master is on the other side of the house with a great handicap accessible bathroom. Large shower/double vanities View More