3 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $242,000

3/2 1738 sq ft custom build home in Cottage Park Sub. The gardens are professionally landscaped and all appliances where installed in 2015. The flooring is hand scraped wooden, tile in baths, carpet in 2 bedrooms. All counter tops have granite and custom light fixtures and bath fixtures as well. You have surround sound, covered porch connection for TV; garden has a fireplace for outside entertaining in the private gardens. House has an open concept and featured Dining room plus eat in Kitchen. View More

