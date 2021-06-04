3 Bedroom Home in Gordon - $83,500

A nice cottage home in the city area of Gordon. Beautiful wood shutters. Covered front and back porch. 3 bedroom 2 bath on a deep lot in back. Beautiful flowers in the yard. great starter home. recently renovated. View More
A nice cottage home in the city area of Gordon. Beautiful wood shutters. Covered front and back porch. 3 bedroom 2 bath on a deep lot in back. Beautiful flowers in the yard. great starter home. recently renovated. View More
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.