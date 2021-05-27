 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Headland - $224,900

New Construction ALL BRICK home tucked away in a cul-de-sac. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home features open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, granite countertops, kitchen with SS appliances, pantry, LVP floors, tile flooring baths & laundry, large master bath, custom tile shower, garden tub with shiplap, crown molding, foam insulation, Rinnai tankless water heater, sprinkler system, home wired for security. Estimated completion date Spring 2021. Owner is a licensed AL real estate agent. View More

