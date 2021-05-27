4 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $639,000

Welcome home to your castle! HUGE, 5915 square feet, custom built home in the Woodlands, central to everything! This home features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. All bedrooms have walk in closets, most bigger than the average size room! There are 3 well equipped and gorgeous kitchens! Storage galore! Home has a 2 car garage on the front side and another 2 car heated and cooled garage on back side. Enormous driveway with plenty of room for that RV! There is a beautiful sparkling salt water pool for those hot summer days and it has a slide for the kids! When it turns a little chilly there is a spacious hot tub to relax in with your favorite beverage! You just have to see this home to realize all its wonderful features! Make an appointment for your private showing today! View More