4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $250,000

Beautiful 4br/3ba brick home in Whitfield Estates. Home features large lot with fenced in backyard, open concept kitchen living room dining room, crown molding throughout, tray ceilings, hardwood flooring in main living area, large bedrooms, breakfast area in kitchen, covered porches, separate dining room and lots of storage. Master suite has 2 large walk-in closets, dbl vanity, jacuzzi, and walk-in shower. New rinnai tankless water heater installed in 2019. Conveniently located to shopping. View More