4 Bedroom Home in Hartford - $389,900

108.5+/- acres with 1945sq ft, 4/2, brick house. House is located in private setting and surrounded by mature Pecan trees and 65.7 acres of 18 year old long leaf Pines. The back of property has a running creek with mature mixed hardwoods and abundant wildlife. 60'x80' concrete pad for barn with electricity and water. Private drive to house from Cty Rd 55. The 65.7 acres of long leaf Pines have 5 yr Pine Straw contract, $140 ac/$9198 yr. No Restrictions. View More