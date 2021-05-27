4 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $699,000

72 ACRES of PARADISE! This beautiful country setting starts with a drive through a custom metal gate entryway at the road and then opens up to a one of a kind estate. Includes a spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath plus office residence with wrap around porch, a 60'x36' workshop, a 1 car covered carport, a Detached 24'x32' oversized 2 car garage, a chicken barn, a horse stable/barn, a hay barn and with matching lifetime red metal roofing. Wire fenced all around the property. Good Hunting & Hay farming. View More