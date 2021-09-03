 Skip to main content
Wiregrass came through for Hurricane Ida drive
  • Updated
City of Houma, Louisiana, firefighters unload a truck full supplies donated by Wiregrass residents and driven back by retired firefighter David Lopez, who evacuated due to Hurricane Ida with his family and ended up in Dothan.

Despite the quick turnaround, Wiregrass folks came through for a drive to raise supplies for Louisiana residents hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

The Thursday supply drive, organized by a Hurricane Ida evacuee staying in a Dothan hotel, brought in an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 in donations of water, tarps, cleaning supplies, rakes, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, gas cans and chainsaws.

“It was amazing,” said David Duke, the executive director of Wiregrass 211. “It’s just incredible to me what our local community was able to do – for things to happen that quickly.”

Duke was contacted on Tuesday by evacuee and retired firefighter David Lopez, who left his home in Houma, Louisiana, with his family to avoid the storm, which caused heavy damage in Houma. They ended up staying at the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Dothan. Lopez was referred to Wiregrass 211 by the Dothan Fire Department after contacting the fire department about doing a drive to help families of police and firefighters back in Louisiana.

A news conference was held Wednesday to get the word out about the Thursday supply drive that would be held before the Lopez family returned to Louisiana on Friday.

Along with the donations of supplies, the drive also generated about $1,000 to $1,200 in cash and gift card donations.

Photos from the Lopez family's return to Houma showed City of Houma firefighters unloading the truck.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.

