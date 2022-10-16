Wiregrass Kings win JV volleyball state tournament

The Wiregrass Kings won the Alabama Christian Sports Conference State Tournament in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, beating Ezekial Christian in the finals, 25-21, 15-25, 15-13.

The Kings beat Tuscaloosa in the semifinals 25-17, 25-16.

In the championship win, Becca Wise earned four kills, two aces, six digs and two blocks, Josalyn Howe had two kills, 14 assists and four digs and Emma Schulman had four aces, four blocks and five digs. Janie Waddell and Lily Barrett both had six kills with Waddell also with 16 digs and Barrett with 14 digs. Jessie Tedder amassed 11 digs and Ellie Alford nine digs.

In the semifinal win, Wise had four aces, three kills and three blocks, Howe four aces, 13 assists and nine digs and Barrett nine kills and seven digs. Schulman had four kills, three aces and three digs and Waddell had five kills and nine digs. Tedder and Alford both had seven digs and Alford added three assists.

Barrett and Wise made the all-conference tournament team with Barrett earning tournament MVP honors.

Barrett, Waddell and Howe were selected to the all-conference team for the regular season.