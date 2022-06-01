Wiregrass Museum of Art launches new "Free Little Art Supplies Libraries"

The teen council at the Wiregrass Museum of Art has launched its newest project, "Free Little Art Supplies Libraries," using old newspaper racks donated by the Dothan Eagle and repurposing and painting them to become free little art supplies libraries. The WMA teen council partnered with the Dothan Leisure Services to carry out this new project, which is similar to the concept of the Free Little Libraries around town that allow residents to take a book and leave a book for others to enjoy.

The new free little art supplies libraries hold art kits, art supplies, and art books, all carefully selected to engage kids in interactive activities.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Wiregrass Museum of Art and serve as host sites for the Free Little Art Supplies Libraries,” said Alison Hall, the director of Dothan Leisure Services.

“The distribution boxes make art and art activities accessible to all, inspire a love of art, and further imagination and creativity for all ages.”

There are three little art supplies libraries set out in Dothan -- at Westgate Park near the entrance of the aquatic center; at the Andrew Belle Community Center; and at the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s Education Gallery.

The project was launched May 18 with the hope to “share art and a love for art with the community,” said Melissa Rea, the Director of Advancements for the WMA.

“So far the launch has been great, with a lot of interaction from the community,” said Rea. “Weekly the boxes are checked on and replenished and cleaned for everyone to enjoy so there is something fairly new every week.”

Donations for the little art supplies libraries are accepted through the boxes themselves with unused or gently used art supplies or can be donated at the museum.

Haley Middlebrooks is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at hmiddlebrooks@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.