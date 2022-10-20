With 2 region games left, playoffs still possible for Enterprise Wildcats

Might as well go ahead and say it: Tonight, Enterprise High School’s Wildcats host Jeff Davis High School’s Vols in the 26th game in the rivalry which began Nov. 11, 1968.

One Vol off the ’68 team, Warren Bowron, won’t be mentioned here.

Currently, JD leads the series, 14-10, but Enterprise has won the last three games, including last year’s, 60-40, doozy in Cramton Bowl.

Enterprise (5-3, 3-3) should be favored tonight; the Vols (2-6, 1-5) haven’t had a winning season since 2015, but they’re always Halloween scary against the Cats.

Raise your hand if you thought the Wildcats would go on the road the last two Fridays and bring back wins against Dothan, 51-28, and Opelika, 22-14.

What those wins did was stoke playoff hopes after the Cats had lost their first two 7A Region 2 games, to Auburn, 31-21, and Central/Phenix City, 27-7, before downing Smiths Station, 58-14.

This time last week, educated guesses felt Auburn (6-0, 5-0), Central (6-1, 5-1) and Opelika (5-3, 4-2) were locked into playoff spots.

But then Central beat Auburn, 38-17, at home in Garrett-Harrison Stadium, and Opelika lost to Enterprise, 22-14, in Bulldog Stadium.

Now, only Central (6-1) and Auburn (5-1) appear locked.

Prattville (4-2), Opelika (4-3), Enterprise (3-3) and Dothan (3-3) are now embroiled in battle for the third and fourth Region 2 playoff spots.

After Jeff Davis, Enterprise travels to face Lee/Montgomery (0-8, 0-6), while Prattville hosts Auburn tonight and travels to Central/Phenix City next week; Opelika travels to Dothan tonight to end its regular season.

Dothan plays its 10th game in Montgomery against Jeff Davis next week.

Sooo, several possibilities exist for Region 2 ties; Prattville holds the head-to-head, tie-breaking advantage against Enterprise, but the Cats have the edge against Dothan and Opelika.

Says here, when Cats win out, they’re playoff bound.

Lotta fun left in October, even without Atlanta’s Braves playing.

What’s not fun this or any month, are the increased unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in almost every football game, typically involving players on both teams and at least one coach.

Imagining what could possibly happen should these toxic flare-ups spread into bleachers/parking lots is terrifying in today’s world.

Hmmm.

A week from tomorrow, Kentucky travels to Tennessee and based on field and uniform adornments, those colored grids both use regularly, all that’s needed is Rex Allen Sr. advertising for Purina Dog/Puppy Chow.

As happens every game everywhere, it’s likely one of two head coaches working in Knoxville that game will immediately fall in disfavor with his team’s fans who, like fans everywhere at every level of every sport, nowadays, immediately take to social media screaming for blood.

Since losing to Alabama, Texas A&M’s head coach(?), Jimbo Fisher, has drawn the ire of Aggies everywhere, including Johnny Manziel.

If Johnny Football doesn’t like something, namely Fisher’s play selection on the game’s last play against Alabama, aren’t folks with good sense supposed to like it?

In the House of Adams, that play was quite likeable.

Hmmm.

Back to tonight and Wildcat Stadium.

Fans who haven’t seen the Cats play, who haven’t enjoyed the Big Blue Marching Band and EHS cheerleaders, this is the ideal night to enjoy it all.

It’s a spectacle!

In the HoA, it’s unimaginable doing anything besides going to Friday night Enterprise football games.

Been doing it at least 67 years.

So far …