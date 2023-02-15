One of the top turnarounds in the Wiregrass, if not in the state of Alabama, has arisen on the Dothan High campus this basketball season.

After two straight losing seasons, including a 12-18 record last year, the Dothan Wolves are on the prowl in 2022-23. They take a 25-4 record and a No. 10 state ranking into Thursday’s South Regional Tournament Class 7A game in Montgomery against Mary G. Montgomery of Semmes, located just northwest of Mobile.

A win and the Wolves will be just a win away from the state semifinals in Birmingham.

The Wolves and Vikings tip off Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum

The regional tournament appearance is the first in the Wolves’ four-year history and the first by a city of Dothan public boys team since Northview seven years ago in 2016.

To Dothan players, this year’s turnaround began when Jeremy Bynum was hired to replace longtime coach Janasky Fleming. Bynum, who came to Dothan from Mae Jemison High School, has been a fresh breath of air lifted into the program and the team has become cohesive, say the players.

“The coaching change to be honest with coach Bynum coming in and really changing how we do things around here,” senior Thomas Dowd quickly responded when asked what turned things around. “There was almost a sense of not caring last year, which I think has been exterminated. I think everyone is locked in on one goal – the state championship.

“As a team, we have a better bond. Last year, there was almost like, ‘I am going to go out and get mine and as long as I do good, it doesn’t matter.’ This year, it is more of a team and family. I think we all care for each other and we all want to see not just ourselves achieve but see each other achieve.”

Fellow senior Raymon Blackmon also felt Bynum was key to the Wolves’ turnaround.

“He has been very big, especially for me,” said Blackmon, an East Mississippi Community College football signee. “He entrusted me with the ball ever since I came in from football. He coaches us very hard, but he is going to love us too.”

The players say hard work, and especially extra work, has also been a vital element for the Wolves.

“Everybody putting in extra work, everybody staying after practice, and doing what the coaches tell us to do,” Blackmon said.

Dowd, a Troy signee, said it is not been uncommon during the season seeing Wolves players at work on the floor at different times of the day.

“He (Bynum) emphasizes being here every day and getting extra work in every day.” Dowd said. “He opens the gym in the morning and he will let you stay after practice and shoot.”

More than anything Bynum demands effort from his players, especially when things are not going as smooth on the offensive end of the floor, said Dowd.

“Mainly just effort,” Dowd said of what Bynum stresses. “You can’t teach effort. We might not have a good shooting day, but you can always give effort and you can always play defense and get rebounds.”

The difference is not just on the floor, but away from the floor. Blackmon said Bynum is a believer in lifting weights during the season, a change from the previous staff.

“We never lifted weights (during the season),” Blackmon said. “We never had lifted before (during the season). We did for football, but we didn’t push it for basketball.

“We were doing it every day (for a while) but as the season got longer, we started doing just two times or one time a week.”

On the court, Blackmon said the Wolves are more team-oriented than a year ago and that it is not unusual for long offensive sets before taking a shot.

“I would say the ball movement is better this year,” Blackmon said. “If somebody wants to come in and get their (points), they wouldn’t be able to fit in this system. Everybody has to touch the ball. Everybody is unselfish on this team.”

Dothan players say they are excited about reaching this week’s regional tournament, but feel they have more to accomplish.

“It feels ready good, but at the same time, I feel we kind of expected the accomplishment as we know all the work we have put in and what we have done to get this point, so we kind of expected to be at this point,” Dowd said. “We still have a lot of work to be done.”

Blackmon added, “I have been here three years and we haven’t been this far. We didn’t even make it past the area tournament, so it feels amazing. We just have to keep working.”

The Wolves match up with a Viking team that feature five players at 6-foot-4 or taller, led by 6-foot-6 Zion Hunter, the team’s top rebounder, and 6-foot-5 Erik Washington, the team’s leading scorer.

“From what we have watched on film and what coach Bynum has told us, they are very big and very athletic,” Dowd said. “We are pretty big too, but apparently they are a little bit bigger than us. You always want to be cautious of an athletic team, but I think we can match that. I think we are one of the more athletic teams in the state. At the end of the day, if we can rebound and we can keep them to one shot on offense, I think we will be all right.”

Blackmon expects it to be a physical game and who can handle it best will likely come out on top.

“I know they are very tall and athletic,” Blackmon said. “I feel like the most physical team and the toughest team is going to win.”

The Dothan-Mary G. Montgomery winner will advance to Tuesday’s 10:45 a.m. regional finals against the winner of Thursday’s other regional semifinal game between Enterprise and No. 6 ranked Baker.