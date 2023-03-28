The utility work and repaving along East College Street that was expected to begin Monday is postponed until further notice, according to City of Enterprise Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock.

The public will be notified and signs will be in place to alert drivers to the closure which is expected to impact East College Street from Main Street to the alley.

When the utility work and repaving does begin, traffic will be instructed to enter East College from South Edwards Street, Glasscock said.