YMCA names Campers of the Week
Congratulations Campers of the Week!

Pictured from left are Kaylee Plowman and Caroline Plowman. YMCA After School Camp Director Lydia Cartmill, not pictured, was also named a Camper of the Week.

The Enterprise YMCA offers After School Camp pickup for ages K5-12 at all Enterprise public schools along with summer camp for ages K5-12; a state-licensed Christian preschool and kinder camp for ages 2 1/2 to 5 years old; t-ball; swim lessons; a full fitness center; personal training; taekwondo and more! Call 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214 for more information.

