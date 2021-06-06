YMCA offers summer competitive swim team

The Enterprise YMCA is again gearing up for another summer full of aquatics fun with the return of progressive swim lessons, Water Babies, water aerobics and the introduction of a new summer YMCA swim team.
This year’s addition of the summer YMCA swim team is the first summer competitive swim team in many years and will offer an opportunity for youngsters from ages 5 through high school to get a taste of competitive swim. Practices will be held three evenings a week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and two fun meets are scheduled.
The season will run through July. Practices will offer an introduction to stroke technique and competition in a fun setting with the goal of competing locally at fun meets.
The core of summer swim at the Y is progressive swim lessons, executive director Richard Pipkin said. The YMCA offers two, two-week sessions from June 21 to July 2 and July12 to 23. Lessons are offered to kids ages 3 and up and consist of instruction aimed at progressing swimmers from an introduction to the water through learning proper stroke technique.
“The goal of the program is to teach children to be safe and confident in the water and , of course, to enjoy swimming,” he said.
The classes are taught by trained instructors and lifeguards, most of whom will be familiar to returning swimmers.
For younger little ones, Water Babies is available from June 7 to 11 in two groups divided by age, each offering a morning or an evening session. This program is an early introduction to water safety for infants and toddlers ages 6 to 36 months, taught by the head lifeguards and the Aquatics Director.
Another essential offering at the pool is water aerobics, which is open to adults and seniors, and is focused on supported exercise to maintain muscle strength and tone in a low impact supported environment.
“This is a great program to keep active without the strain of some land-based exercises. It is also a great option for recovery and a gentle return to activity after injury or periods of inactivity,” Pipkin said.
Classes are held in two sessions, June 15 through July 1 and July 6 through 29 from 11:15 a.m. to noon.
The YMCA pool is currently the only pool offering progressive swim lessons in Enterprise and is also open to members and the public, with a fee, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Information on all programs, as well memberships, fitness, youth programs, day camp and preschool, is available at the front desk from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or by calling 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214.