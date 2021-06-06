YMCA offers summer competitive swim team

For younger little ones, Water Babies is available from June 7 to 11 in two groups divided by age, each offering a morning or an evening session. This program is an early introduction to water safety for infants and toddlers ages 6 to 36 months, taught by the head lifeguards and the Aquatics Director.

Another essential offering at the pool is water aerobics, which is open to adults and seniors, and is focused on supported exercise to maintain muscle strength and tone in a low impact supported environment.

“This is a great program to keep active without the strain of some land-based exercises. It is also a great option for recovery and a gentle return to activity after injury or periods of inactivity,” Pipkin said.

Classes are held in two sessions, June 15 through July 1 and July 6 through 29 from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

The YMCA pool is currently the only pool offering progressive swim lessons in Enterprise and is also open to members and the public, with a fee, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Information on all programs, as well memberships, fitness, youth programs, day camp and preschool, is available at the front desk from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or by calling 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214.