YMCA TKD School members compete at Iowa State

Seven martial artists from the Enterprise YMCA TKD School journeyed to the campus of Iowa State University to participate in the 13th Stage Games of America Sports Festival.

Billed as the largest Olympic-style competition in the United States, this tournament attracted more than 16,000 athletes who came from 40 different states and US territories. To qualify athletes had to medal (Gold, Silver, Bronze) in their home state games or that of a neighboring state that allowed them to compete.

The Open Martial Arts tournament they competed in had over 500 event participants, making it one of the largest they’ve ever competed in. Divisions were created based on skill level (Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, Black Belt) and age (11-12, 13-15, 16-17, 18-32; 33-49; 50+). Most rings has between 5-7 competitors, though some did have as few as 3.

The first event contested was Weapons with male and female competitors combined within their rank and age divisions. Antonio Carlton was the only YMCA athlete to compete, and he earned a Bronze Medal using Kama.

The next event contested was Team Forms and the YMCA Team consisting of Michael Dreilinger, Caitlyn Dean, Marcus Whiting, and Antonio competed against six teams of two athletes each and finished just off the podium in fourth. The tournament director, Master Keith Nixon, 8D, was impressed with their performance and mentioned that trying to keep four team members in sync is much harder than keeping two in sync – words for future competitions.

Unlike most tournaments, competitors stayed in their division for all events (forms; continuous sparring; board breaking) with medal awarding for first, second, and third in each event. The sparring rules for this tournament were new to the Y teammates, used to point sparring with no head punches, but they quickly adapted, as four of the five who sparred earned Gold Medals (Jeremie Turner, Carol Dreilinger, Marcus, and Antonio) with Bryson Shelburne finishing in fourth.

Forms seemed to be tougher with the YMCA team earning two Gold Medals (Marcus and Antonio); three earning Silver (Bryson, Carol, Michael – although Michael tied for first but his knee buckled in the playoffs). Jeremie finished just off the podium in fourth in his division.

Board Breaking saw three from the Y earning Gold (Jeremie, Marcus, and Caitlyn); three earning Silver (Carol, Antonio, and Michael); and one earning Bronze (Bryson).

The home team folks from Iowa were tremendous – welcoming our group of seven as if we were long lost cousins from 1,000 miles away.