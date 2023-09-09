Today's Birthday (09/09/23)— This year favors education and travel for those born today. Reliable care and coordination strengthen partnerships. Extra autumn silver facilitates a change in winter investigations. Make a financial adjustment around a springtime challenge before summer bounty fills your shared baskets. Explore for bold discoveries.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 6 — Relax and enjoy domestic comforts. Can you work from home? Consider all possibilities. Get family feedback. Grab a spontaneous opportunity. Share something delicious.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 7 — Clarify communications. The action is behind the scenes. Unexpected situations require a coordinated response. Stay connected with your team. Share a unified message.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Make decisions quickly. Don't argue needlessly. Ask for money and get it. Invest in a long-held objective. Take advantage of a lucky break to profit.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Don't push your own boundaries and limitations. Notice them. Maintain stress-reducing practices like yoga, exercise or meditation. Nurture yourself. Somehow things work out.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 6 — Being productive in private suits your mood. Avoid misunderstandings and miscommunications. Check work orders for changes. Think and plan for the long term.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Connect with your network to share news and resources. Listen carefully, as communication breakdowns could thwart intentions. Don't gossip. Teamwork wins a lucky prize.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — The pressure builds at work. Draw upon hidden resources. Others think you can do everything. Articulate your message carefully.Communication glitches could cause delays.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Travel complications and roadblocks abound. Find a nice view for a rest stop.Communication breakdowns could be frustrating. Keep batteries charged. Unexpected doors open.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 7 — Listen to what your partner is telling you. Make sure that they're getting what they need. Coordinated efforts can win an extra prize today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Resolve any miscommunications and align forces to take advantage of lucky conditions. Learn from your partner. Teamwork requires effort and the results are worth it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and fitness. Slow for sharp corners and obstacles. Maintain practices that build strength and endurance, one step at a time.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 6 — Focus on love, romance and fun despite complications or challenges. Delays, interruptions and distractions test your patience. Relax with your sweetheart.

— Tribune Content Agency