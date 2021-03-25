 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama Department of Revenue offers free business tax webinars
0 comments

Alabama Department of Revenue offers free business tax webinars

  • 0

MONTGOMERY, March 19, 2021 – The Alabama Department of Revenue is offering a series of webinars for new and existing business owners called Business Essentials for State Taxpayers (B.E.S.T.) Webinars.

The state’s tax structure and filing requirements can appear complicated and confusing to business owners. The B.E.S.T. Webinar Series, hosted live by Revenue representatives, provides business taxpayers with brief but comprehensive overviews of Alabama’s various business taxes, covering items such as tax types and definitions, tax obligations, forms required, information on electronic filing, and other requirements. Webinar topics include:

Resources for Starting a New Business

Business Personal Property Tax

Business Privilege Licenses

Recordkeeping and Business Expenses

Sales, Use, Lodgings, and Rental Taxes

And the best thing about B.E.S.T. webinars? They’re free! To see a schedule of upcoming webinars, what you’ll learn in each one, and how to register, visit:

https://revenue.alabama.gov/taxpayer-advocacy/b-e-s-t-seminars/b-e-s-t-webinar-schedule/.

For more information on the B.E.S.T. program, including helpful resources and learning modules you can view online, visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/taxpayer-advocacy/b-e-s-t-seminars/

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Sports Turf back at EHS

WHITESBURG, Ga. and ENTERPRISE, Ala. — Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has…

News

Going, going... gone

The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company store in Enterprise was located on North Main Street in part of what’s now Christian Mission the da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert