Alabama Department of Revenue offers free business tax webinars

MONTGOMERY, March 19, 2021 – The Alabama Department of Revenue is offering a series of webinars for new and existing business owners called Business Essentials for State Taxpayers (B.E.S.T.) Webinars.

The state’s tax structure and filing requirements can appear complicated and confusing to business owners. The B.E.S.T. Webinar Series, hosted live by Revenue representatives, provides business taxpayers with brief but comprehensive overviews of Alabama’s various business taxes, covering items such as tax types and definitions, tax obligations, forms required, information on electronic filing, and other requirements. Webinar topics include:

Resources for Starting a New Business

Business Personal Property Tax

Business Privilege Licenses

Recordkeeping and Business Expenses

Sales, Use, Lodgings, and Rental Taxes