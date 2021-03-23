ADOL begins processing American Rescue Plan extended, weekly benefits

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Department of Labor will begin processing payments for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) extensions, including the additional $300 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payment.

Claimants who are eligible for these payments will need to take no action other than continuing to file their weekly certifications. ADOL completed programming for these changes on Thursday, March 18, and claimants should expect to see payments as soon as next week, depending on their bank’s policies.

“As with previous extensions of pandemic related unemployment benefits, Alabama has been able to respond quickly with little to no delay in payments to those who need them,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Modernizing our system in early January 2020 has certainly helped us to be able to achieve these goals. Alabama had the extensions implemented within three days of receiving guidance from USDOL.”

Claimants receiving at least $1 of benefits under any program EXCEPT the Alabama 5-Week Training Program are eligible for the $300 additional weekly payment.

The extensions and additional payment are being added to eligible weeks beginning this week.

Details on the extensions included in the legislation: