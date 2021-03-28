Alabama Extension launches crops report podcast

“It’s been a tough year with the pandemic and we haven’t had as many opportunities to go out and connect with growers like we normally would. This provides us with a great opportunity to meet people on their time,” Kesheimer said. “All of the hosts are new to Alabama Extension in the last couple of years, so many people might not know about us or our backgrounds. I’m hoping we can provide a laid-back, yet informative few minutes that will spark even more interactions with producers.”