Alabama Severe Weather Awareness Week ends today

“We’ve got to have multiple ways of getting that information,” De Block said. “Our technology is great but on any given day things happen. Your phone might be down on charge so you have that weather radio standing by. That’s why we have that backup, that other system that you’re going to use to get that notification.”

Emergency management says you should make sure your shelter and safety supplies, such as helmets, flashlights and water, are easily accessible, as well as sturdy shoes or boots and gloves to wear in the event severe weather damages your home. If fallen trees cause damage to nearby powerlines, avoid them.

“We design our system using the latest technology so that our customers can receive reliable service,” said Eric Boykin, Distribution support manager for Alabama Power. “However, when severe weather does occur, we are prepared to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”

To encourage people to stock emergency supplies, the state of Alabama will hold its 10th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Feb. 26-28. Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ending at midnight Sunday, shoppers in Alabama can purchase severe weather preparedness items free of state sales tax. The list includes batteries, cellphone chargers, flashlights and first-aid kits.