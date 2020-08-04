All In Credit Union Donates to Local Businesses for Credit Union Cares Challenge

All In Credit Union recently demonstrated its thanks for essential workers by participating in the Credit Unions Care Challenge. Following donations to local organizations by All In Credit Union employees, All In received donations from the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation to continue its support of local businesses.

Senior Vice President of Member Experience for All In Credit Union Lisa Hales said, “Giving back to the community is a core value of our organization, which is why the Credit Unions Care Challenge was a cause we wanted to support. In doing so, our employees had the opportunity to effectively help us distribute funds in meaningful ways to those on the front lines."

Employees chose to use the money to purchase food, merchandise or other items from their favorite local businesses. Some branch locations decided as a whole to donate the funds to local organizations or by buying lunch for their staff. All In donated $8,750. Local organizations that received donations are listed as follows: