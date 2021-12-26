Ongoing
COVID-19 tests will be given at the Coffee County Health Department on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call 334-347-9574.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
The Enterprise YMCA will hold square dancing classes every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the main building located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples are welcome, dancing experience not required! For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Enterprise Parks and Recreation is hosting senior aerobics at the Civic Center Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Make new friends, enjoy fun music and get moving!
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host a program for anyone interested in learning the teachings of the church Christ founded, the Catholic Church. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults is held each Wednesday at 123 Heath Street in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-6751 or 334-464-1930.
Jan 16
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service March, hosted by Ministerial Alliance and Good Samaritan Helping Hands, will be Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. The march will be from Enterprise City Hall to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. For more information, contact 334-477-3816 or 334-389-6670.
Jan 22
The Coffee County Extension Office will be holding 2022 Ag Outlook meeting on Jan. 22 at the Enterprise Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Specialists from Alabama Extension will be on hand to discuss market outlooks pertaining to row crops, livestock and poultry. This meeting is free and open to any producer who wishes to attend. There will be a sponsored lunch served, so be sure to RSVP by calling the Coffee County Extension office at 334-894-5596 or email gpm0006@auburn.edu
To submit an announcement or event, email sweed@eprisenow.com or musry@eprisenow.com.
