Johns Chapel AME Church invites the public to share in the upcoming Vacation Bible School Kickoff and church picnic on Sunday, June 27. Sunday School will begin at 9 a.m. followed by worship service at the city’s Westside Park on West College Street. Vacation Bible School will be held from June 28 through July 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for ages 4-17 years of age at the church and virtually for adults. This year’s theme for the week is “I’ve Got This! With Jesus!” All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. Everyone is invited to attend. Please register on the church’s website at johnschapelamec.org . For more information, contact LauReen McDaniel, VBS Ddirector, at 334-470-1816 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.

Wiregrass Men of Valor will host the first Golf Classic tournament on Monday, June 28 at the Enterprise Country Club. Check in begins at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun tipoff is scheduled for noon. The event will feature an 18-hole, four-person modified scramble, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and the opportunity to compete in contests, including a $25,000 hole-in-one competition. Door prizes will be available after the tournament during dinner. All proceeds from this tournament will be utilized to support the not-for profit ministry and will help cover expenses to continue hosting the monthly Armor Up events at the New Brockton Farm Center. These events, held on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m., feature a free steak dinner to all attendees as well a guest speaker.