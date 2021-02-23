Johns Chapel AME Church and Pastor Willie White, Jr. invite the public to share in their Black History Month Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Honorable William "Bill" Cooper, Mayor of the City of Enterprise. Mayor Cooper is a retired educator and has taken his place in history as the first African American to serve as Mayor of Enterprise. The members will also celebrate other notable firsts during the program, honoring those who have made history in various categories of service. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service and hear Mayor Cooper's message in the church's sanctuary (with all health directives and guidelines in place), on Facebook Live, YouTube Live or via 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot or in locations on surrounding streets. For more information, please contact Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.