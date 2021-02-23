February 24
The Military & Veteran’s Affairs Quarterly Breakfast is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 a.m. DAV Chapter 9 will be hosting at PoFolks located at 650 Boll Weevil Circle, and the program will be presented by National University. Please contact The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce at 334-347-0581 to RSVP no later than Monday, Feb. 22.
February 25
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter, National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at PoFolks Restaurant. The guest speaker will be Carolyn Olk, travel advisor and owner of Amber Roads Travel. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE lunch programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. every fourth Thursday of the month at PoFolks Restaurant. For more information about the Enterprise NARFE, please attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
February 28
Johns Chapel AME Church and Pastor Willie White, Jr. invite the public to share in their Black History Month Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. The guest speaker will be the Honorable William "Bill" Cooper, Mayor of the City of Enterprise. Mayor Cooper is a retired educator and has taken his place in history as the first African American to serve as Mayor of Enterprise. The members will also celebrate other notable firsts during the program, honoring those who have made history in various categories of service. Everyone is invited to join the praise and worship service and hear Mayor Cooper's message in the church's sanctuary (with all health directives and guidelines in place), on Facebook Live, YouTube Live or via 87.9 FM radio in cars in the parking lot or in locations on surrounding streets. For more information, please contact Marge Simmons, director of Public Relations, at 334-477-1962 or Pastor White at 334-701-5853.
March 5
The Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting applications for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Alabama Conservation District Employees Association. Applicants must be a U. S. citizen, high school senior and living in the State of Alabama. Applications may be picked up at the District office located 1055 E McKinnon Street, New Brockton, AL 36351. The deadline to receive completed applications in the District office is March 5. For more information, please contact Dorris Skipper at 334-894-5581X3, coffee@alconservationdistricts.org
March 13
The Enterprise Lions Club is hosting its annual spring pancake breakfast on March 13 at PoFolks Restaurant from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door. The menu consists of pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice. Guests can dine in or pick up boxes "to go.” Lions mops and brooms will also be available for sale. One of its major fundraising events, the spring breakfast helps the club meet its financial commitments to charities and organizations in the area, most notably vision care.
The Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 13 in Hartford at 9 a.m. The race is sponsored by the Hartford Fire Rescue, and it begins at the station located at 503 S. 3rd Avenue. Roll, jog, walk or run with Mayor Neil Strickland in the 43rd annual race to support the Fire Rescue department. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Gary Enfinger at 334-791-5281 or Winston Howell at 334-449-0754.
To submit an event or announcement for Best Bets or the church calendar, email sweed@eprisenow.com