Bus tour kicks off Wiregrass United Way campaign

Wiregrass United Way made a stop in Coffee County Wednesday morning as part of its 11th Annual Campaign Kickoff Bus Tour.
Thanks to Bay Limousine, the group spent the day traveling to six counties throughout the Wiregrass — Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston — to host the mini campaign kickoffs for the 2020 campaign year.
Walter Hill, chief executive officer of Wiregrass United Way, recognized the City of Enterprise, Publix and National Security Group with Pacesetter awards. “Pacesetters” are a select group of companies and organizations that choose to complete United Way campaigns before the official launch of the campaign season.
They “set the pace,” so to speak, for the upcoming campaign, helping to ensure at least 40 percent of the campaign total is secured when the campaign kicks off. To qualify as a Pacesetter, a company must commit to at least a 10 percent increase in participation or employee giving and at least one volunteer activity.
The City of Enterprise raised $13,922, and National Security Group raised $13,926.
Hill said the city did a great job on its fundraiser and called National Security Group’s efforts “a tremendous increase from last year.”
“This was hard work in a unique situation. They did a superb job, and we appreciate the effort to make this a successful campaign,” he said.
He also recognized Enterprise’s Publix for the company’s 10-year anniversary of contributing to United Way as well as Publix as a company for being the number one contributor nationwide.
The goal for the 2020 campaign for the Wiregrass was set this summer at $2.9 million, and the goal for Coffee County was $443,000. So far, Coffee County has raised 31 percent of the goal at $136,742.
“Thank you all for this tremendous job you do throughout the year to help us,” Hill said. “We’re excited!”
Adam Beasley, a local volunteer for Guide Dogs of America, introduced Jayco, a former guide dog in training who was reassigned to community policing, and his handler Lieutenant Billy Haglund. Jayco was donated to the Enterprise Police Department last year by Guide Dogs of America and IAMAW Local Lodge 2003 in Daleville. He is Enterprise’s first community service K-9.
In January, Beasley said Tender Loving Canines merged with Guide Dogs of America, and they can now provide PTSD support dogs to organizations, emotional support dogs to children with autism or other disabilities and career tech dogs like Jayco to where beneficial.
Guide Dogs of America is one of Wiregrass United Way’s partner agencies they help support throughout the year.
“We have no funds from the federal government,” Beasley said. “We depend solely on donations, so we wanted to bring Jayco out so you could see where your funds go.”
Guests at the kickoff included the Wiregrass United Way Coffee County Leadership Team of Zel Thomas, assistant superintendent and coordinator of Student Services for Enterprise City Schools, and Danny Long, dean of Student Instruction and vice president of Enterprise State Community College; City of Enterprise officials; and the City of Enterprise and Coffee County queens among others.
The Wiregrass United Way was founded in 1938 and serves 39 partner agencies enabling them to provide valuable services and resources to those in need in the areas of education, financial stability and health.
Ninety-eight cents of every dollar invested into Wiregrass United Way stays in the area to serve the needs of our communities in the Wiregrass.
Giving through the Wiregrass United Way ensures that the agencies receive steady, reliable funding throughout the year rather than sporadic contributions from the public. By working with the United Way, the partnering agencies spend less time and dollars on fundraising and more on the people they help.
