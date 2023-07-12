AUBURN UNIVERSITY— Make plans to attend the second annual Gulf Coast Cattlemen’s Conference Aug. 4 at Grace Fellowship Church in Atmore. Hosted by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, the conference will feature a variety of speakers on topics ranging from financial management to preconditioning and dewormer.

Kelly Palmer, an animal sciences regional Extension agent, said the conference will highlight topics pertinent to raising beef cattle on the Gulf Coast.

“Our conditions in south Alabama are different than some of our other Alabama neighbors,” Palmer said. “The conference was beneficial for producers who attended last year, and we anticipate the topics and information to be just as good this year.”

The day will begin with an early-morning trade show at 7:30 a.m. Presentations will kick off with David Anderson, an economist with Texas AgriLife Extension. His presentation is titled How to Make Money (or at Least Break Even) in the Cattle Business. Other presentations throughout the day include the following:

• Getting the Most Out of Your Bahaia grass

o Kent Stanford, Alabama Extension

• Preconditioning Methods to Reduce Illness/Death Losses

o Christ Prevatt, Alabama Farmers Federation

• Which Dewormer Should I Use?

o Dr. David Pugh, Alabama State Veterinary Diagnostic Lab

The conference is free, however preregistration is required. Lunch will be provided by Big Mike’s Steakhouse. To register–and for more information about the event–visit the event page on the Alabama Extension calendar at www.aces.edu.

Palmer encourages cattle producers anywhere on the Gulf Coast to come and take part in the cattlemen’s conference. Contact Palmer for more information about the event at ridleka@auburn.edu.

